Russian Deputy Minister, Israeli Ambassador Discuss Mideast Situation - Defense Ministry

Thu 11th February 2021 | 06:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin discussed with Israeli Ambassador Alexander Ben Zvi the situation in the middle East and the development of Russian-Israeli cooperation, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"On February 10, Moscow hosted a meeting between Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Col. Gen.

Alexander Fomin, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Israel to the Russian Federation, Alexander Ben Zvi," the ministry said.

"During the conversation, a thorough exchange of views took place on further development of Russian-Israeli cooperation. Key aspects of the situation in the Middle East were also discussed," it said.

The meeting was held in an atmosphere of mutual understanding, and the sides confirmed the mutual disposition to further build up comprehensive cooperation.

