Russian Deputy Minister Meets With African Ambassadors To Discuss Preparations For Summit

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2023 | 04:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, special presidential envoy for the middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov met with the ambassadors of African countries in Moscow to discuss preparations for the Russia-Africa Summit, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The African diplomatic corps was informed in detail about the plan of action for 2023-2026 of the Russia-Africa partnership forum, which is being prepared for adoption at the end of the summit," the ministry said after Bogdanov's meeting with the heads of African diplomatic missions in Moscow.

The meeting also discussed organizational and logistical issues.

The Second Summit Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum will take place in St. Petersburg on July 27-28. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner for the event.

The First Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum was held in the Russian resort city of Sochi in October 2019.

