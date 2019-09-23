Russian Deputy Minister, North Korean Official Discuss Fishing Boats Incident - Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov spoke to North Korea's charge d'affaires in Russia Chin Jong-hyup about the incident with the detention of North Korean fishing vessels, the sides discussed how to avoid a repetition of what happened, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov spoke to North Korea's charge d'affaires in Russia Chin Jong-hyup about the incident with the detention of North Korean fishing vessels, the sides discussed how to avoid a repetition of what happened, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday.

"During the conversation, a recent incident involving the detention of DPRK fishing vessels engaged in illegal fishing in Russian waters in the Sea of Japan was touched upon. The sides discussed a set of measures required to prevent similar incidents in the future," the ministry said.