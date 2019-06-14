UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Minister Says Southeast Asia Interested In Northern Sea Route

YAKUTSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) All Southeast Asian nations are interested in Russia's plan to unlock the Arctic shipping route along its northern coast, Alexander Krutikov, the deputy minister for the development of the Russian Far East, who oversees Arctic matters, told Sputnik.

"All Southeast Asia countries have showed a great interest in the plan to develop the Northern Sea Route � China, Korea, Vietnam, Singapore and others," he said.

He spoke at a meeting of the Council for Arctic and Antarctic of Russian parliament's upper house. It convened in the Siberian port city of Yakutsk on Friday to discuss a road map for developing Russia's Arctic by 2035.

Krutikov said there were some outstanding issues, such as the need to expand port infrastructure along the shipping lane, build a fleet of icebreakers and take other measures to protect ships. The blueprint will go to the government by December 1.

