Russian Deputy PM hails media hails media cooperation with China

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Konstantin Chuychenko on Tuesday praised Russian-Chinese cooperation in the media sector

VLADIVOSTOK,RUSSIA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Russian Deputy Prime Minister Konstantin Chuychenko on Tuesday praised Russian-Chinese cooperation in the media sector.

"Russian-Chinese media cooperation is an important component of the comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between our countries," Chuychenko said at the fifth China-Russia Media Forum here.

He noted that the Pacific port city of Vladivostok has become the "common media capital" of the two countries, where leaders of the largest media groups "who define the information picture in the space from Murmansk to Hainan" gathered.

According to him, the number of organizations participating in Russian-Chinese media cooperation increased to 50 from 30 in the past 12 months.

Last year, there were 60 joint events, but media organizations plan to double this number to 120 this year, including the third Russian-Chinese forum of new media in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province in November, Chuychenko said.

He said the two countries have been actively conducting cooperation in the field of movies and Russian films took the fourth place among foreign ones in terms of popularity in China.

Practical cooperation is much wider, covering book publishing, the collaboration between news agencies, television channels, radio stations and leading newspapers, Chuychenko said.