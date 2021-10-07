UrduPoint.com

Russian Deputy PM Hopes To Have Long-Term Contract For Gas Supplies To Serbia By Year End

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 01:55 PM

Russian Deputy PM Hopes to Have Long-Term Contract for Gas Supplies to Serbia by Year End

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov expressed hope on Thursday that a long-term contract for gas supplies to Serbia will be signed by the end of the year

ZLATIBOR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov expressed hope on Thursday that a long-term contract for gas supplies to Serbia will be signed by the end of the year.

"As you have completed your section of the TurkStream, Serbia has practically ensured its energy security in terms of .

.. consumption of proper amounts of gas. You have also practically become a gas transit country, which is great. I hope that Gazprom will sign a long-term contract on gas supplies to Serbia on favorable terms by the end of the year," Borisov said at a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Serbia Gas

Recent Stories

Ijaz expresses grief over losses in the Harnai ear ..

Ijaz expresses grief over losses in the Harnai earthquake

16 seconds ago
 President for probing 700 Pakistanis in Pandora pa ..

President for probing 700 Pakistanis in Pandora papers; questions rationale of t ..

18 seconds ago
 Serbia, Russia in Talks Over New Long-Term Deal on ..

Serbia, Russia in Talks Over New Long-Term Deal on Gas Supply - Minister

19 seconds ago
 Erdogan Congratulated Putin on His Birthday, They ..

Erdogan Congratulated Putin on His Birthday, They Discussed Moscow-Ankara Ties - ..

23 seconds ago
 Govt optimistic to achieve 8.5 mln cotton bales

Govt optimistic to achieve 8.5 mln cotton bales

3 minutes ago
 Hong Kong stocks finish more than 3% higher

Hong Kong stocks finish more than 3% higher

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.