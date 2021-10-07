Russian Deputy PM Hopes to Have Long-Term Contract for Gas Supplies to Serbia by Year End

- Home
Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 01:55 PM
ZLATIBOR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov expressed hope on Thursday that a long-term contract for gas supplies to Serbia will be signed by the end of the year.
"As you have completed your section of the TurkStream, Serbia has practically ensured its energy security in terms of .
.. consumption of proper amounts of gas. You have also practically become a gas transit country, which is great. I hope that Gazprom will sign a long-term contract on gas supplies to Serbia on favorable terms by the end of the year," Borisov said at a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.