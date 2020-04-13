Russian Deputy Prime Minister: 254 Laboratories Carry Out Coronavirus Tests Across Country

Coronavirus tests are carried out by 254 laboratories in Russia, including 18 commercial ones, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Coronavirus tests are carried out by 254 laboratories in Russia, including 18 commercial ones, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Monday.

"In Russia, 10 test systems that can detect the disease are registered at the moment.

At the moment, 254 laboratories, including 18 commercial ones, are carrying out tests. As of today, 1, 360,000 tests have been carried out in Russia, our country is among the leaders in terms of testing for coronavirus," Golikova said a teleconference on the pandemic.