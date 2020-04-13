- Home
- World
- News
- Russian Deputy Prime Minister: 254 Laboratories Carry Out Coronavirus Tests Across Country
Russian Deputy Prime Minister: 254 Laboratories Carry Out Coronavirus Tests Across Country
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 07:12 PM
Coronavirus tests are carried out by 254 laboratories in Russia, including 18 commercial ones, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Monday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Coronavirus tests are carried out by 254 laboratories in Russia, including 18 commercial ones, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Monday.
"In Russia, 10 test systems that can detect the disease are registered at the moment.
At the moment, 254 laboratories, including 18 commercial ones, are carrying out tests. As of today, 1, 360,000 tests have been carried out in Russia, our country is among the leaders in terms of testing for coronavirus," Golikova said a teleconference on the pandemic.