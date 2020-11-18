UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Prime Minister: 58,000 Doses Of Sputnik V Vaccine Produced For General Use

Russian Deputy Prime Minister: 58,000 Doses of Sputnik V Vaccine Produced for General Use

Russia has already produced 58,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine for general use, with more than 650,000 expected in November, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said Wednesday

"Since the state registration of Sputnik V vaccine and by this day, 58,000 doses of the vaccine have been produced for general use, as far as I know, there are good results at the production facilities we have," Golikova said at a meeting with the cabinet.

According to the deputy prime minister, 2.2 million doses of the vaccine are expected in December.

