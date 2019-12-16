UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arrives In Syria To Meet With Assad, Discuss Tartus Port

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 07:06 PM

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2019) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov arrived in Syria on Monday where he is due to meet with President Bashar Assad to discuss the Russian naval facility in the Tartus port and deliveries to Russia of Syrian agricultural products, the deputy prime minister's office said.

"[Borisov and Assad] will discuss trade and economy related matters, including the functioning of the port of Tartus, which Russia rents [from Syria], and customs preferences on Syrian agricultural products, including citrus, olives and olive oil, that are exported to Russia," the office said.

Borisov and Assad will also discuss the export of Russian grain to Syria.

