Russian Deputy Prime Minister Borisov Arrives in Baghdad - Iraqi Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov on Wednesday arrived in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said.

"The Russian deputy prime minister and the chairman of the Russian-Iraqi intergovernmental commission, Yury Borisov, has arrived at the international airport of Baghdad," Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahaf said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

The next meeting of the intergovernmental commission in Baghdad is scheduled for Thursday.

Borisov is expected to meet with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

The Russian-Iraqi Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation resumed work in 2016 after an eight-year hiatus. The latest session was held in April 2019 in Baghdad.