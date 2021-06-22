UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Borisov Arrives In Damascus On Tuesday - Source

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 12:20 PM

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Borisov Arrives in Damascus on Tuesday - Source

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov will pay a visit to Damascus on Tuesday evening, he plans to hold meetings with Syrian officials, including President Bashar Assad, an informed source told Sputnik.

"A meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad is on the agenda of Borisov's visit," the source said.

On June 4, Borisov announced he would come to Syria soon to discuss the coronavirus fight. This will be his first visit since September 2020.

