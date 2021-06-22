UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Borisov Calls Meeting With Syria's Assad 'Very Constructive'

Sumaira FH 22 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 08:26 PM

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said that the Tuesday meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus allowed the sides to outline the roadmap for further cooperation

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said that the Tuesday meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus allowed the sides to outline the roadmap for further cooperation.

"The meeting was very constructive. ... Ways of our further interaction were outlined," Borisov said.

The senior official added that the Russian side reiterated its support for Syria.

"We have a complete understanding of politics, economics, and the future of Syria. We will do our best to swiftly transform our joint military successes in the fight against terrorism into a stable economic situation for the prosperity of the Syrian nation," Borisov noted.

This is the deputy prime minister's first visit to Syria since September 2020.

