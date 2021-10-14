Russian Deputy Prime Minister Borisov Meets in Cuba With Raul Castro, President - Reports

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) During his working visit to Havana, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov met with Gen. Raul Castro and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, the sides noted the good level of bilateral cooperation and agreed to work to strengthen ties, the Granma newspaper of the Cuban Communist Party reported.

Borisov also held talks in Havana with the current leader of the Cuban Communist Party and government, President Diaz-Canel, on "economic, trade, financial and cooperative ties and prospects for their development.

Diaz-Canel, on behalf of the Cuban people and government, thanked Russia for its help in the fight against COVID-19 and conveyed heartfelt greetings to his Russian counterpart, President Vladimir Putin, Granma said.

The Russian delegation at the high-level talks, according to media reports, also included the Russian ambassador to Cuba, Andrey Guskov, and the director of the Latin American department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexander Shchetinin.