Russian Deputy Prime Minister Borisov Plans to Visit Syria

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Friday that he will visit Syria in near future.

"I will definitely fly to Syria soon. And I will touch upon this issue [the COVID-19 response]," Borisov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).