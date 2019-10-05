Russian Deputy Prime Minister Borisov to Meet With Venezuelan President in Caracas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov will hold a meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas later on Saturday, the Russian government said

CARACAS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov will hold a meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas later on Saturday, the Russian government said.

"A meeting is planned with President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro," the Russian deputy prime minister's office said.

It added that Borisov had already arrived in Caracas.

Earlier, it was reported that Borisov would make a working trip to Caracas for talks on a bilateral intergovernmental commission. The Venezuelan president, in turn, said that economic agreements would be signed during Borisov's visit.