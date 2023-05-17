UrduPoint.com

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshenko To Visit Cuba May 17-19

Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2023 | 10:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko will pay a working visit to Cuba on May 17-19, Chernyshenko's office said in a statement.

During the visit, bilateral agreements in the sphere of trade, industry, energy, agriculture, construction and education are expected to be signed.

"On May 17-19, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko will pay a working visit to the Republic of Cuba. The deputy prime minister and Cuban Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment Ricardo Cabrisas will hold the 20th meeting of the Russian-Cuban intergovernmental commission, and will take part in a plenary session of the Russian-Cuban business forum," the office said.

The Russian delegation will also visit a metallurgical plant and the University of Havana.

"The culmination of the visit will be a meeting with the President of the Republic of Cuba, Miguel Diaz-Canel. During the working visit, there are plans to sign bilateral agreements in the field of trade, industry, power industry, agriculture, construction and education," according to the statement.

