Russian Deputy Prime Minister Discusses Bilateral Cooperation With Cuban President -Office

HAVANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov met on Thursday in Havana with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, with the parties having discussed the bilateral cooperation, a spokesperson for the deputy prime minister's office said.

"Yury Borisov held a meeting with the Cuban president. The parties discussed the matters related to the bilateral cooperation," the spokesperson said.

Borisov is currently on an official visit to Havana to take part in the session of the Russian-Cuban intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation