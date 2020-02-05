UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Expects Domestic Machinery Sales To Rise In 2020

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 11:03 PM

Russian companies are expected to sell an extra $8 billion worth of machine-building products in the domestic market in 2020, Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov said Wednesday

"Additional demand for Russian machine-building products will generate almost 500 billion rubles this year alone and 556 billion [rubles] next year," he estimated.

"Additional demand for Russian machine-building products will generate almost 500 billion rubles this year alone and 556 billion [rubles] next year," he estimated.

Domestic sales are expected to pick up by 3.5-4 percentage points over the coming years, on top of the already agreed shipments, which Belousov estimated at 14 trillion rubles.

Russia spent over 2 trillion rubles in the past four years on projects aimed at replacing technology imports, he said.

