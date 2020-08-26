UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 10:57 PM

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Golikova Says 27 States Seeking to Purchase Russian COVID-19

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Tatyana Golikova said that 27 countries had expressed the desire to purchase Russia's vaccine against COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Tatyana Golikova said that 27 countries had expressed the desire to purchase Russia's vaccine against COVID-19.

"According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, 27 countries have expressed the desire to purchase Russia's vaccine against the coronavirus infection.

Moreover, these are different forms, including in the course of joint development of the vaccine, clinical trials, procurement, localization of production on the territory of foreign states and humanitarian aid," Golikova said at a meeting of the Russian president with cabinet members.

According to her, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Brazil, Venezuela, Kazakhstan and a number of other states are among the applicants.

"According to our information, 26 countries are closely monitoring the results of the third phase of clinical trials that we are waiting for," the official added.

