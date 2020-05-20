UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Golikova To Tell Upper House About Coronavirus Response

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 04:10 AM

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Golikova to Tell Upper House About Coronavirus Response

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova will on Wednesday tell the Federation Council, the upper house of the country's parliament, during the "government hour" about the situation with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Russia and measures to counter its spread.

Yelena Ryzhova, head of Golikova's secretariat, said at a meeting of the Federation Council's Social Policy Committee that Golikova would in particular talk about measures taken to prepare the healthcare system for providing medical care to COVID-19 patients, and would discuss in detail the current situation with the disease.

Russia's overall number of recorded coronavirus cases has topped 299,000. The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 2,800. More than 76,000 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 316,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 4.7 million.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Russia Parliament March Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Prime Minister of Albania thanks Mohamed bin Zayed ..

2 hours ago

CBUAE&#039;s foreign currency assets up to AED371. ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders AED5.5 bn in housing pack ..

3 hours ago

ADAFSA continues efforts to develop Emirati bee sp ..

3 hours ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed calls on Dubai media organisati ..

4 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,509 new COVID-19 cases, 9 m ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.