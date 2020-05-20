Russian Deputy Prime Minister Golikova to Tell Upper House About Coronavirus Response

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova will on Wednesday tell the Federation Council, the upper house of the country's parliament, during the "government hour" about the situation with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Russia and measures to counter its spread.

Yelena Ryzhova, head of Golikova's secretariat, said at a meeting of the Federation Council's Social Policy Committee that Golikova would in particular talk about measures taken to prepare the healthcare system for providing medical care to COVID-19 patients, and would discuss in detail the current situation with the disease.

Russia's overall number of recorded coronavirus cases has topped 299,000. The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 2,800. More than 76,000 people have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 316,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 4.7 million.