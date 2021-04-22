Russian Deputy Prime Minister Holds Talks With Iraqi President in Baghdad

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov has held talks with Iraqi President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi and other senior Iraqi officials in Baghdad, his office told Sputnik on Thursday

"Iraq is one of Russia's key partners in the middle Eastern region. We are interested in settling conflicts in Iraq and neighboring Syria as soon as possible as well as in the full eradication of the terrorist threat represented by the Islamic State [terrorist group, banned in Russia] and other groups. We support the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Iraqi state," Borisov said cited by his office.

The talks were held in advance of the session of Russian-Iraqi commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical commission that will take place later this year in Moscow.

The parties discussed cooperation in trade and industry, joint projects in the energy sector and the prospects of expanding the export of Russian machinery, pharmaceutical and agricultural products.

Borisov added that the negotiations were constructive and addressed active and future projects.