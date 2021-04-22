UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Holds Talks With Iraqi President In Baghdad

Umer Jamshaid 35 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 07:08 PM

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Holds Talks With Iraqi President in Baghdad

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov has held talks with Iraqi President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi and other senior Iraqi officials in Baghdad, his office told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov has held talks with Iraqi President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi and other senior Iraqi officials in Baghdad, his office told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Iraq is one of Russia's key partners in the middle Eastern region. We are interested in settling conflicts in Iraq and neighboring Syria as soon as possible as well as in the full eradication of the terrorist threat represented by the Islamic State [terrorist group, banned in Russia] and other groups. We support the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Iraqi state," Borisov said cited by his office.

The talks were held in advance of the session of Russian-Iraqi commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical commission that will take place later this year in Moscow.

The parties discussed cooperation in trade and industry, joint projects in the energy sector and the prospects of expanding the export of Russian machinery, pharmaceutical and agricultural products.

Borisov added that the negotiations were constructive and addressed active and future projects.

Related Topics

Terrorist Prime Minister Syria Moscow Russia Iraq Baghdad Industry Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Chadian Presidency Publishes Amended Charter for T ..

7 minutes ago

Moscow to Respond to Prague's Decision to Decrease ..

7 minutes ago

Russia to Respond to Potential Coordinated Expulsi ..

7 minutes ago

Emirates restarts flights to Mexico City

13 minutes ago

Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan: COAS

16 minutes ago

210 tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.