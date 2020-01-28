Russian Deputy Prime Minister Khusnullin to Supervise Crimea - Republic Head Aksyonov

(@FahadShabbir)

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin will oversee the development of Crimea in the Russian government, Crimea head Sergey Aksyonov told reporters Tuesday.

"I spoke to Prime Minister Mikhail Vladimirovich Mishustin, we agreed that Khusnullin Marat Shakirzyanovich would supervise the Republic of Crimea.

The decision has been made, I have already spoken with him, this week will see a working meeting to clarify plans of action," Aksyonov said.

Earlier, control over the implementation of the Federal target program for development of Crimea and Sevastopol was carried out by ex-Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak.