MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Sunday that he paid a visit to the city of Nova Kakhovka and the village of Korsunka in the Kherson Region on the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin to take stock of flood relief efforts after the partial destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

"Today, on the instructions of the President I visited Nova Kakhovka and Korsunka in the Kherson Region. I reviewed the current situation in general and the organization of flood relief efforts. I can say that the work is well-organized," Khusnullin said on Telegram.

He added that he visited a center for the distribution of essential goods for the population and held a meeting at the headquarters, reviewing future flood relief measures and humanitarian assistance.

The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from June 5 to June 6. It was not destroyed completely but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas evacuated the population.

The Nova Kakhovka dam is the sixth and last stage of the cascade of Dnipro hydroelectric power plants located 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson Region, which became part of Russia through a referendum in September 2022.