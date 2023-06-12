UrduPoint.com

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Left Kherson Region Area Minutes Before Missile Strike

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2023 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) Russian Trade Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov traveled to the Kherson Region on Saturday and the area that he visited was hit by a missile strike minutes after his departure, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade confirmed to Sputnik on Sunday.

"The day before, Deputy Prime Minister visited the Kherson Region, where he discussed with the regional authorities assistance to residents of the flooded areas and their provision with essential goods, including medicines and food," the ministry said.

When asked if Manturov was in a location that was later struck by UK-made Storm Shadow missiles, a ministry spokesperson replied in the affirmative, thus confirming social media reports on the incident.

After reports on Manturov's visit to the Kherson Region emerged, Ukrainian social media pages issued threats to "get to" the Russian deputy prime minister on his next visit.

The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from Monday to Tuesday. It was not destroyed completely but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas evacuated the population.

