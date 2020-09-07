DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov on Monday met with Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous in Damascus and expressed hope during their talks for "even closer" relations between the two countries, his press office said.

Borisov, who cochairs the Russian-Syrian intergovernmental commission, held a meeting with the head of the Syrian government for the first time since the middle Eastern country's parliamentary elections in July.

"This meeting was very important for mutual understanding of how Russian-Syrian relations will develop in the near future. Mister Arnous served as Syria's minister of water resources before becoming the head of the government, and many projects, important [projects] for Russian-Syrian trade and economic relations, were implemented with his active assistance.

We hope that with his appointment to this high position, relations between our countries will become even closer and more constructive," Borisov said.

The deputy prime minister reassured Arnous that Russia would support Syria's fight against terrorism and efforts to rebuild the economy.

In late August, Syrian President Bashar Assad approved the composition of the country's new government led by Arnous.