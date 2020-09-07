UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Meets With Syria's New Prime Minister In Damascus

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 04:30 PM

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Meets With Syria's New Prime Minister in Damascus

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov on Monday met with Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous in Damascus and expressed hope during their talks for "even closer" relations between the two countries, his press office said.

Borisov, who cochairs the Russian-Syrian intergovernmental commission, held a meeting with the head of the Syrian government for the first time since the middle Eastern country's parliamentary elections in July.

"This meeting was very important for mutual understanding of how Russian-Syrian relations will develop in the near future. Mister Arnous served as Syria's minister of water resources before becoming the head of the government, and many projects, important [projects] for Russian-Syrian trade and economic relations, were implemented with his active assistance.

We hope that with his appointment to this high position, relations between our countries will become even closer and more constructive," Borisov said.

The deputy prime minister reassured Arnous that Russia would support Syria's fight against terrorism and efforts to rebuild the economy.

In late August, Syrian President Bashar Assad approved the composition of the country's new government led by Arnous.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Syria Water Russia Damascus July August Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Central Laboratory new lab to test pesticide ..

5 minutes ago

UAE leaders greet Brazilian President on Independe ..

35 minutes ago

Cabinet approves &#039;National Policy on Vaccinat ..

35 minutes ago

EU chief warns UK must respect Brexit withdrawal d ..

2 minutes ago

Armed Forces fully ready to protect national borde ..

2 minutes ago

China's first millet museum opens in Inner Mongoli ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.