Russian Deputy Prime Minister Names Companies Leading in COVID-19 Vaccine Development

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova on Saturday named companies that are making the most progress in the COVID-19 vaccine development.

According to Golikova, the Russian State Scientific Center for Virology and Biotechnology Vector, Russian Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA) and the Gamalei National Research Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology are among the leaders.

Moreover, the official said that she expected vaccines to be available by the end of the year.

"Speaking on the schedule, the leaders are, and by saying leaders I mean those cases when vaccines are expected to be available in 2020, the three institutions are leading [the development]," Golikova said.