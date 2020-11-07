UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Overchuk In Stable Condition After Car Accident - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 03:12 PM

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Overchuk in Stable Condition After Car Accident - Spokesman

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, who got in a traffic accident in Moscow, is in stable condition, his spokesman, Andrei Matveev, told Sputnik on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, who got in a traffic accident in Moscow, is in stable condition, his spokesman, Andrei Matveev, told Sputnik on Saturday.

The accident took place at 8.30 p.m. (05:30 GMT) on Friday.

According to the traffic police, it involved two cars colliding.

"Alexei Logvinovich [Overchuk] is in stable condition. He will be monitored by doctors for the next few days," Matveev said.

The spokesman also mentioned that Overchuk's driver had received a concussion and a rib cage injury during the accident.

