Russian Deputy Prime Minister Overchuk In Stable Condition After Car Accident - Spokesman
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 03:12 PM
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, who got in a traffic accident in Moscow, is in stable condition, his spokesman, Andrei Matveev, told Sputnik on Saturday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, who got in a traffic accident in Moscow, is in stable condition, his spokesman, Andrei Matveev, told Sputnik on Saturday.
The accident took place at 8.30 p.m. (05:30 GMT) on Friday.
According to the traffic police, it involved two cars colliding.
"Alexei Logvinovich [Overchuk] is in stable condition. He will be monitored by doctors for the next few days," Matveev said.
The spokesman also mentioned that Overchuk's driver had received a concussion and a rib cage injury during the accident.