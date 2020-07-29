Russian Deputy Prime Minister Praises Gamaleya, Vector COVID-19 Vaccines as Promising

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova praised on Wednesday that coronavirus vaccines developed by the Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector as the country's most promising ones.

"Two vaccines currently have the greatest prospects. One of them is developed by the Health Ministry's Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology jointly with the Defense Ministry's 48th Central Research Institute. Its state registration is planned for August, on the condition that after registration clinical trials on 1,600 people will be conducted.

The launch of industrial production is planned for September 2020," Golikova said at a meeting on the epidemiological situation in Russia.

"One more vaccine is developed by [Russian public health watchdog] Rospotrebnadzor's State Research Center Vector. The clinical trials ... are set to end in September, and the state registration is planned for September as well. The first batch is planned to be produced in October 2020," the deputy prime minister added.