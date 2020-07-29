UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Praises Gamaleya, Vector COVID-19 Vaccines As Promising

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 06:14 PM

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Praises Gamaleya, Vector COVID-19 Vaccines as Promising

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova praised on Wednesday that coronavirus vaccines developed by the Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector as the country's most promising ones

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova praised on Wednesday that coronavirus vaccines developed by the Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector as the country's most promising ones.

"Two vaccines currently have the greatest prospects. One of them is developed by the Health Ministry's Gamaleya Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology jointly with the Defense Ministry's 48th Central Research Institute. Its state registration is planned for August, on the condition that after registration clinical trials on 1,600 people will be conducted.

The launch of industrial production is planned for September 2020," Golikova said at a meeting on the epidemiological situation in Russia.

"One more vaccine is developed by [Russian public health watchdog] Rospotrebnadzor's State Research Center Vector. The clinical trials ... are set to end in September, and the state registration is planned for September as well. The first batch is planned to be produced in October 2020," the deputy prime minister added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia August September October 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ali Zafar’s wife shares heartfelt note  on 11th ..

27 minutes ago

RAK CP visits Al Dhara Border Crossing

30 minutes ago

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat, registers strong ..

40 minutes ago

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic finds no. 1 in Pakista ..

54 minutes ago

Primary health care centres timings during Eid ann ..

1 hour ago

PPP ministers defend Sindh govt over flooded Karac ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.