Russian Deputy Prime Minister Refutes Foreign Media Reports of Faulty Covid Statistics

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova refuted reports of foreign media about discrepancies in Russia's Covid-19 statistics.

"Back in the spring, and now, some respectable foreign media working in Russia have been saying that the coronavirus statistics of detection and fatality in Russia is not credible, that Russian officials, including the Federal response center, which I am heading, Russian statistics bureaus, Civil Registry Offices, are all publishing different information and therefore falsifying the data.

I would like to say that the data of the federal response center and of the statistics bureau are credible," Golikova said.

Regarding the fatality data, only the cases that do not raise any doubts and do not require an additional postmortem examination are taken into account for the statistics, Golikova explain.