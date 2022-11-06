Russian Deputy Prime Minister Says 150,000 Cars Crossed Crimean Bridge After Explosion

UrduPoint.com

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) KAMCHATSKY, Russia, November 6 (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on Sunday that 150,000 cars were able to cross the Kerch Strait after an explosion on the Crimean Bridge last month, which destroyed a segment of the road.

"In general, I want to say that we have 150,000 vehicles that have already crossed the Crimean Bridge, this is a large number, and 37,000 vehicles have already passed along a new alternative route, along a new road," Khusnullin told Russian broadcaster Rossiya 1.

Khusnullin noted that the authorities examined all spans of the bridge, and four spans that were damaged by the blast were strengthened.

Two bridge spans need to be replaced, he said.

On October 8, a truck exploded on the Crimean Bridge, which caused seven fuel tanks of a freight train to catch fire. Four people died in the attack. Russian President Vladimir Putin called the blast a terrorist attack aimed at destroying civilian infrastructure.

On October 12, Russia's Federal Security Service said that the organizer of the terrorist attack was the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

