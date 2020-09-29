UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Says Daily Increase In COVID-19 Cases Up By 1.7 Times

Tue 29th September 2020 | 07:22 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Russia's daily increase in registered COVID-19 cases has grown by 1.7 times, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Tuesday.

"The daily prevalence has increased by 1.7 times, from 3.1 to 5.5 times per 100,000 of the population," Golikova said at Russian President Vladimir Putin's meeting with the cabinet.

The deputy prime minister noted that people were mostly contracting COVID-19 due to failing to wear protective masks.

"According to our surveys, 80-85 percent of those who have contracted the disease say this happened due to their failure to wear masks and due to their participation in mass gatherings ... If we do not want the restrictions that we had in March, April and early May, we should strictly abide by the obligations, such as the need to wear masks, social distancing, and other safety measures," Golikova went on to say.

Golikova assessed Russia's hospital bed capacity at 31 percent.

