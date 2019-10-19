- Home
Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 10:43 PM
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said on Saturday that Moscow and Belgrade were maintaining contacts on possible deliveries of Russian-made Pantsir missile systems to Serbia, which is interested in these weapons
"Yes, we maintain contacts on Pantsir [missile systems]," Borisov told reporters, answering the question whether Serbia was interested in purchasing these systems.
The deputy prime minister has not said whether Moscow and Belgrade have signed a contract on the issue.�