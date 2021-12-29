Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Syrian Envoys Discuss Resolution of Conflict - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met on Tuesday with a delegation of the Syrian civil society and discussed with its representatives a resolution of the long-term conflict in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Syrian representatives informed (the Russian diplomat) that they created an open patriotic platform, designed to establish broad interaction between the citizens of the SAR (Syrian Arab Republic) inside and outside the country in the interests of effectively solving humanitarian problems of the population, including promoting food security and post-conflict reconstruction throughout the country," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian side reaffirmed its commitment to a comprehensive resolution in Syria based on the provisions of UN Security Council resolution 2254, stressing the importance of joint efforts of the peace process through various platforms, including the Constitutional Committee in the UN-backed Geneva framework, and the Astana format, among others.

The armed confrontation in Syria has been going on since 2011 with Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces fighting different insurgent groups. In late 2017, the Islamic State (a terrorist group banned in Russia) was declared defeated in Syria, pushing forward the issue of the country's restoration, political resolution, and the return of refugees.