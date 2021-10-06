Russian Deputy Prime Minister to Hold Meeting of Trade Cooperation Committee in Serbia

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov will hold a meeting of the Russian-Serbian intergovernmental committee on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation in Serbia on October 7, Borisov's office told reporters.

The committee is co-chaired by Serbian Minister for Innovative and Technological Development Nenad Popovic.

Energy has traditionally remained a key area of relations between Serbia and Russia; special attention is always paid to ensuring the uninterrupted supply of Russian natural gas to Serbia and other countries of Southeast Europe.

The meeting is to discuss progress in the implementation of joint projects with the participation of large Russian companies, such as Gazprom Neft and Power Machines, as well as the possibility of involving other domestic companies in renovation of Serbian power facilities.