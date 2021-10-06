UrduPoint.com

Russian Deputy Prime Minister To Hold Meeting Of Trade Cooperation Committee In Serbia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 05:00 AM

Russian Deputy Prime Minister to Hold Meeting of Trade Cooperation Committee in Serbia

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov will hold a meeting of the Russian-Serbian intergovernmental committee on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation in Serbia on October 7, Borisov's office told reporters.

The committee is co-chaired by Serbian Minister for Innovative and Technological Development Nenad Popovic.

Energy has traditionally remained a key area of relations between Serbia and Russia; special attention is always paid to ensuring the uninterrupted supply of Russian natural gas to Serbia and other countries of Southeast Europe.

The meeting is to discuss progress in the implementation of joint projects with the participation of large Russian companies, such as Gazprom Neft and Power Machines, as well as the possibility of involving other domestic companies in renovation of Serbian power facilities.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Europe Progress Serbia October Gas

Recent Stories

Expo 2020’s Women’s World Majlis highlights th ..

Expo 2020’s Women’s World Majlis highlights the role of female participation ..

3 hours ago
 Experts tackle the pressing issues of biodiversity ..

Experts tackle the pressing issues of biodiversity loss and climate change at Ex ..

4 hours ago
 Expo 2020 introduces immersive Khaleeji music, cul ..

Expo 2020 introduces immersive Khaleeji music, culture showcase titled &#039;Jal ..

4 hours ago
 Lighting the path to an equitable renewable energy ..

Lighting the path to an equitable renewable energy transition in Small Island De ..

4 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai names Sustainability Pavilion&#039 ..

Expo 2020 Dubai names Sustainability Pavilion&#039;s Innovation Gallery after VP ..

4 hours ago
 Ahjman Ruler receives Minister for Federal Supreme ..

Ahjman Ruler receives Minister for Federal Supreme Council Affairs

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.