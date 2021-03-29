UrduPoint.com
Russian Deputy Prime Minister To Visit Venezuela For Joint Commission Session On Tuesday

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 02:48 PM

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov will head for Caracas on Tuesday for a meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart, his office said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov will head for Caracas on Tuesday for a meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart, his office said.

"On March 30, Venezuela's capital Caracas will host the meeting of the high-level intergovernmental Russian-Venezuelan commission co-chairmen. Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, who leads the commission's Russian side, will meet vis-à-vis� with Tarek El Aissami, the vice-president on economic issues, the minister of industry and national production, and the oil minister of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela," Borisov's office said Monday.

The parties will discuss a wide range of issues concerning bilateral cooperation, including in the energy and transport sectors.

Borisov will also meet with Venezuela's Executive Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez.�

Borisov's last visit to Venezuela was in October 2019 amid festering political crisis in the Latin American country. His meeting with President Nicolas Maduro resulted in signing a number of agreements in the energy sector, the military-technical sphere, the agriculture.

