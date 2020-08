(@FahadShabbir)

Coronavirus re-test of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev returned positive, his assistant Timur Chernyshev told reporters on Thursday

"Re-test for the presence of the new coronavirus infection, submitted by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev, returned positive," Chernyshev said.

He noted that in this regard, Trutnev had decided to continue working in a remote format.

"According to the requirements of Rospotrebnadzor, the deputy prime minister will continue to observe the self-isolation regime," Chernyshev added.