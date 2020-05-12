Russian Deputy Prime Minister: We Never Manipulated COVID-19 Statistics

Russia has never manipulated official coronavirus statistics, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Tuesday commenting on reports of foreign media

The Financial Times newspaper has recently suggested that the number of COVID-19 deaths in Russia could be higher than the official statistics indicated.

"I would like to stress once again that the information I relayed yesterday at a meeting with the president regarding the case fatality rate being 7.6 times lower in Russia than globally is true. And we never manipulated the official statistics," Golikova told a briefing.