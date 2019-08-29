UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Designer Finds Way To Get Fighter Helicopter To Accelerate To 372 Miles Per Hour

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 02:25 PM

Russian Designer Finds Way to Get Fighter Helicopter to Accelerate to 372 Miles Per Hour

The Kamov design bureau developed a technology that allows fighter helicopters to accelerate to 600 kilometers (or 372 miles) per hour, which is faster than what a similar US helicopter can do, Chief Designer Sergei Mikheev said

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The Kamov design bureau developed a technology that allows fighter helicopters to accelerate to 600 kilometers (or 372 miles) per hour, which is faster than what a similar US helicopter can do, Chief Designer Sergei Mikheev said.

"I was able to find a solution, I patented it, for a fighter helicopter to fly at over 600 kilometers per hour," Mikheev said at the MAKS-2019 air show, currently underway in Moscow region's Zhukovsky.

Kamov is part of the Russian Helicopters company.

The MAKS-2019 International Aviation and Space Salon will run through September 1. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Technology Moscow Russia Company September Media Event

Recent Stories

EU to provide additional $55.4 million to Nigeria

6 minutes ago

Israel arrests 20 Palestinians in the West Bank ra ..

17 minutes ago

Nine held over gas decanting, selling petrol

6 minutes ago

Steps being taken to ensuring 'ease of doing busin ..

5 minutes ago

Ukrainian Lawmaker Expects Russia, Ukraine to Exch ..

5 minutes ago

Exemplary peace maintain during Moharram: Abdul Kh ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.