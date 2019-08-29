Russian Designer Finds Way to Get Fighter Helicopter to Accelerate to 372 Miles Per Hour

The Kamov design bureau developed a technology that allows fighter helicopters to accelerate to 600 kilometers (or 372 miles) per hour, which is faster than what a similar US helicopter can do, Chief Designer Sergei Mikheev said

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The Kamov design bureau developed a technology that allows fighter helicopters to accelerate to 600 kilometers (or 372 miles) per hour, which is faster than what a similar US helicopter can do, Chief Designer Sergei Mikheev said.

"I was able to find a solution, I patented it, for a fighter helicopter to fly at over 600 kilometers per hour," Mikheev said at the MAKS-2019 air show, currently underway in Moscow region's Zhukovsky.

Kamov is part of the Russian Helicopters company.

