Russian Destroyer Vice-Admiral Kulakov Conducts Exercise in Mediterranean Sea

The large anti-submarine ship (LAS) of the Russian Northern fleet Vice Admiral Kulakov, which had earlier arrived at the Russian naval base located in Syria's port of Tartus, has conducted an exercise in the Mediterranean Sea and destroyed a conditional enemy submarine, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday

TARTUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The large anti-submarine ship (LAS) of the Russian Northern fleet Vice Admiral Kulakov, which had earlier arrived at the Russian naval base located in Syria's port of Tartus, has conducted an exercise in the Mediterranean Sea and destroyed a conditional enemy submarine, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

"During the first phase of the exercise, LAS Vice-Admiral Kulakov escorted oil tanker Academic Pashin and practiced air defense, anti-ship defense and ship damage control," Pavel Prosekov, interim commander of an operative command, said.

The exercise scenario envisaged an enemy submarine attacking a Russian merchant vessel. A KA-27 anti-submarine helicopter then performed a flight from the deck of LAS Vice-Admiral Kulakov to search for the submarine and relayed its location to the LAS, which destroyed the submarine with reaction engine-bombs.

The large anti-submarine ship of the Russian Northern fleet Vice-Admiral Kulakov was commissioned in 1981. Since 2014 the ship has periodically operated in the Mediterranean Sea, where it has supported Russian forces operating in Syria and conducted various missions.