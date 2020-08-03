UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Detainees In Belarus Say Were In Transit To Latin America - Consul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 03:40 PM

Russian Detainees in Belarus Say Were in Transit to Latin America - Consul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Russian citizens recently detained in Belarus said that they were en route to a country in Latin America, the Russian consul in Minsk, Kirill Pletnev said Monday.

"On July 25, they were all supposed to fly from Minsk airport to Istanbul. Afterward, on to a third country. The final destination was a state in Latin America," the diplomat said, as aired on Rossiya 1 channel.

According to Pletnev, the detainees were taken aback by the recent events.

"I would like to say and stress that each of the detainees has told Russian diplomats that the purpose of their visit to the Republic [of Belarus] was travel in transit," Pletnev said.

On July 29, Minsk said 33 Russian citizens were detained. Minsk claimed that the detainees were members of a private military company. Belarus suspects them of planning to organize unrest in the country.

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman for the Russian president, said Friday that it appeared likely that the Russian detainees worked for a private security company, were in Belarus in transit and missed their flight. According to Peskov, the detainees did not breach any law. Russia has never interfered in Belarus' internal affairs, the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Russia Company Visit Minsk Istanbul Belarus July All From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on &#0 ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $43.02 a barrel F ..

2 hours ago

UAE a model for countries that want to enter age o ..

3 hours ago

UAE a role model in nuclear energy field: WNA Dire ..

3 hours ago

IAEA supports UAE in its nuclear power ambitions, ..

3 hours ago

UAE launches Adahi project in Yemen

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.