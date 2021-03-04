UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Detention Authority Declines To Reveal Where Navalny Serves Sentence

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 05:10 PM

Russian Detention Authority Declines to Reveal Where Navalny Serves Sentence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) The Russian Federal Penitentiary Service told Sputnik on Thursday it would not disclose the exact location where opposition figure Alexey Navalny was serving his sentence, handed down in the Yves Rocher fraud case, in compliance with the law on personal data.

"Under Article 7 of the 152 Federal Law 'On personal data', disclosing personal data is prohibited," the detention authority said, responding to Sputnik's request.

The administration of the detention facility will notify Navalny's relatives within up to 10 days after his arrival, the Federal Penitentiary Service added.

On Wednesday, a post on Navalny;s Instagram account said he was taken to a detention center in Russia's Vladimir Region.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Post Instagram Opposition

Recent Stories

Samsung Unboxes its 2021 Lineup, Letting You Disco ..

10 minutes ago

Migratory birds start return flight

45 seconds ago

Opposition's money-making politics causes damage t ..

47 seconds ago

Two-day consultative workshop on antimicrobial res ..

48 seconds ago

Belarus Ambassador visits UET Lahore

50 seconds ago

Fresh opposition arrest in Benin ahead of vote

52 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.