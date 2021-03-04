Russian Detention Authority Declines to Reveal Where Navalny Serves Sentence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) The Russian Federal Penitentiary Service told Sputnik on Thursday it would not disclose the exact location where opposition figure Alexey Navalny was serving his sentence, handed down in the Yves Rocher fraud case, in compliance with the law on personal data.

"Under Article 7 of the 152 Federal Law 'On personal data', disclosing personal data is prohibited," the detention authority said, responding to Sputnik's request.

The administration of the detention facility will notify Navalny's relatives within up to 10 days after his arrival, the Federal Penitentiary Service added.

On Wednesday, a post on Navalny;s Instagram account said he was taken to a detention center in Russia's Vladimir Region.