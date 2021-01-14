UrduPoint.com
Russian Detention Authority Says To Try To Detain Navalny

Russian Detention Authority Says to Try to Detain Navalny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The Russian detention authority (UFSIN) said Thursday it would seek to detain Alexey Navalny until a court can decide whether his suspended sentence should be changed to prison time.

The opposition figure said earlier this week that he would fly back to Russia on January 17, after medical treatment and recovery in Germany.

"Moscow's UFSIN bureau must make every effort to detain perpetrator A. A. Navalny until a court can decide whether to replace his suspended sentence with prison time," the agency said in a press release.

The detention authority said it has unaware of Navalny's exact location since September 24. As a result, on December 29, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

