Russian Detention Authority Showed Understanding Toward Navalny - Kremlin

Russian Detention Authority Showed Understanding Toward Navalny - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The Russian detention authority was lenient toward opposition figure Alexei Navalny when he was receiving medical treatment abroad, but it had questions for him upon his discharge, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"You know that when he was a Berlin patient, in the full sense of the word, the [detention agency] did not pose any questions and showed absolute flexibility and understanding. But, after Charite clinic confirmed that the patient was discharged and feeling well, the questions resurfaced," Peskov told reporters, when asked if there was something contradictory in demanding that Navalny inform police about his movements.

