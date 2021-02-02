- Home
Faizan Hashmi 41 seconds ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 02:34 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) A spokesman for the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service asked the court on Tuesday to revoke opposition figure Alexey Navalny's suspended sentence in a fraud case and replace it with a 3.5-years term in a standard regime prison, a Sputnik correspondent reported form the courtroom.
"I ask the court to revoke the suspended sentence for Navalny, who was sentenced by the Zamoskvoretsky [District] Court [in Moscow] to a suspended sentence of three years and six months," the detention authority spokesman said.