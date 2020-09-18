- Home
- Russian Developer of COVID Drug Areplivir Discussing Deliveries to Latin America, Africa
Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 07:32 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Russian pharmaceutical company Promomed is in talks with neighboring countries, Latin America, and Africa to supply them with Areplivir drug that can help in the COVID-19 treatment, the director general of the company, Andrey Mladentsev, told Sputnik.
"We are in talks about delivery of the medication to the countries of Latin America, such as Mexico, South Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States," Mladentsev said.
Areplivir was approved by the Russian Health Ministry in late June.