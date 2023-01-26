Russian Developers Create Inter-Branch Missile for Attack Drones - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Russian Tactical Missiles Corporation has successfully developed an inter-branch multi-purpose missile X-MD-E, which can be launched from drones or ships, Russian magazine National Defense reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the company made the decision to make the missile since drones received a powerful impetus for development after proving their worth in the Ukraine conflict.

The X-MD-E missile has three versions: X-MD-E1 with a semi-active laser homing head, X-MD-E2 with an active radar homing head, and X-MD-E3 with a passive radar homing head.

"In the future, the role of high-precision weapons in local conflicts will only grow. Our engineers have taken into account all the trends in the development of precision weapons.

This is the transition to ultra-high speeds and hypersound, increasing power, accuracy and speed of guidance, reducing the size, and improving selectivity in target identification," company director general Boris Obnosov told the magazine.

The developers are teaching high-precision weapons to make decisions, including in matters of selecting a real target in a jamming environment, Obnosov added.

According to open sources, X-MD-E can hit single small-sized and group targets at any time of the day. The launch weight of the rocket is 110 kilograms (242.5 Pounds), with the high-explosive fragmentation warhead weighing 30 kilograms. The missile can hit targets at ranges of up to 40 kilometers (24.9 miles).