Russian Development Agency Prepares Project to Help Belarus Export Goods to 3rd Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Russian state development corporation VEB announced the development of a new project that will assist Belarus in exporting equipment to third countries, First Deputy Chairman of the board Nikolay Tsekhomskiy said Friday.

"At present, we are developing a project that envisions exports of Belarusian equipment, which was produced as a result of industrial cooperation of Belarusian and Russian enterprises, to third countries," Tsekhomskiy told Sputnik.

In December 2019, the government of Belarus and VEB signed an agreement on financial support for exports to third countries.

The key point was the ability for Belarusian producers to use a support mechanism for exports not only to Russia, with which Belarus forms a union state, but also to third countries.

This agreement gives Belarusian enterprises same benefits as Russian enterprises when exporting to third countries. It will also serve as a new support tool for Belarus entering markets of Latin America, Africa and Southeast Asia.