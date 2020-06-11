UrduPoint.com
Russian Development Company Slams Recusal Of Judge In Ukrainian Court

Russian state development corporation VEB believes that a judge in Kiev filed for recusal in the case of VEB's Ukrainian subsidiary because of outside pressure and intends to stand up to "the lawlessness," Senior Vice President of the legal department of the company Igor Krasnov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) Russian state development corporation VEB believes that a judge in Kiev filed for recusal in the case of VEB's Ukrainian subsidiary because of outside pressure and intends to stand up to "the lawlessness," Senior Vice President of the legal department of the company Igor Krasnov said Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Kiev court of appeal held its ninth hearing on the recognition and implementation of the decision of the Stockholm arbitration court, which forbade Ukraine from transactions with the shares of Prominvestbank that belong to VEB. The Ukrainian Ministry of Justice is the defendant in the case.

"No fewer than 15 people in military uniform showed up for the hearing on June 10.

They put pressure on the judge with their actions and statements on the impossibility of satisfying the demands of Russia. As a result, the judge decided to file for recusal despite having an opposite opinion a day earlier. Now, the court process that has been ongoing for almost a year must begin from scratch," the press service of the corporation said.

Krasnov, quoted in the statement, expressed regret over the pressure put on the judge.

"Such actions confirm that it is impossible to have honest and impartial legal process in Ukraine. As an investor, we can only stand against the lawlessness of the Ukrainian authorities in the investments," Krasnov said, as quoted in the statement.

