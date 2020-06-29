UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Diaspora Group Urges Alaskan City Not To Remove Statue Of Founder Baranov - Chair

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 10:20 PM

Russian Diaspora Group Urges Alaskan City Not to Remove Statue of Founder Baranov - Chair

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The Russian Community Council of the USA (RCC) is urging authorities in Alaska's Sitka to refrain from removing a statue of city founder Alexander Baranov, RCC chairperson Elena Branson told Sputnik on Monday.

On Sunday, the RCC launched an online petition opposing a proposal to remove the statue of Baranov, who was the first Russian governor of Alaska and the founder of Sitka city in the late 18th-early 19th century.

"We sent a letter to the Mayor of Sitka, Gary Paxton, and plan to share our petition with the city's Assembly," Branson said.

Branson said the city assembly may adopt a decision as early as Tuesday.

According to the petition, signed by over 2,000 people as of Monday, the removal of the monument proposed by city residents will "erase important pages of Alaska's rich history and deal a major blow to Russian American heritage and cross-cultural engagement."

The statue, the letter added, was gifted to Sitka when the two nations were bridging cultures, building unity and peaceful relations at the end of the Cold War and is an important reminder of cross-cultural engagement and diplomacy.

The RCC called on Sitka's authorities to work together to find a compromise. The letter said the group hopes "to find a positive response in the soul of the local community and municipal authorities," and suggested that a better alternative could give impetus to economic growth in the city and the state as a whole.

Protesters across the state of Alaska have been demanding the removal of monuments that represent the era of colonialism, when Native Americans were subjugated.

US anti-racism protesters have been calling for the removal of statues of Civil War-era leaders and other historical figures since late May, when George Floyd, a 46-year old black man, was killed in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes. The incident was captured in a video that went viral and sparked both peaceful protests and violent riots nationwide.

Related Topics

Assembly USA Century Riots Police Governor Russia Man George Gary Sitka Minneapolis May Sunday From Share Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of sc ..

9 minutes ago

UAE hosts 10th Biannual IORA Committee of Senior O ..

54 minutes ago

Entry permitted to Abu Dhabi emirate for those rec ..

1 hour ago

Nation's bright future links with quality of educa ..

23 minutes ago

Virus reschedule issues fuels switch of $1bln USGA ..

23 minutes ago

Second Round of French Local Elections Sees Record ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.