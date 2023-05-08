Russian Diaspora in New York Visits WWII Veterans to Commemorate Victory Day - Activist

UrduPoint.com

Members of the Russian diaspora in the New York City area visited over 65 veterans of World War II to congratulate them ahead of the May 9 Victory Day holiday, President of the Russian Youth of America Igor Kochan told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Members of the Russian diaspora in the New York City area visited over 65 veterans of World War II to congratulate them ahead of the May 9 Victory Day holiday, President of the Russian Youth of America Igor Kochan told Sputnik.

Victory Day is a major Russian holiday that commemorates the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945.

"We visited over 65 World War II veterans who still live in the New York tristate area. We were bringing them little gifts - chocolates, candies, a bottle of champagne, flowers," Kochan said.

He noted that this is just a small tribute for what these people have done for the whole world.

"Without them, without their heroism, there would not be us," he added.

About 25 people participated in the ceremony of laying flowers at the Cadman Plaza World War II Memorial in Brooklyn.

A priest from the Russian Orthodox Church in the state of New Jersey served a memorable service.

Kochan said New York City authorities allowed the memorial walk, which the Russian diaspora is traditionally holding. However, organizers could not set it up because of technical reasons, he added.

Traditional picnic in commemoration of the Victory Day this time was organized with traditional dishes of soldiers' food, including canned pork prepared with the recipe of 1941, as well as with dances and songs of war time.

"We were singing songs of that period, danced, people shared their memories of their relatives who served in World War II," Kochan said.

He also said similar events were going on around the entire United States, including Seattle, Chicago and other American cities.

